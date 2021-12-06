LIC improves asset quality ahead of IPO, lowers net NPA to 0.05%

Ahead of its proposed initial public offering (IPO), LIC has improved its asset quality for the financial year ended March 2021.

The non-performing assets (NPAs) as of March 31, 2021, are Rs 35,129.89 crore out of a total portfolio of Rs 4,51,303.30 crore, according to the latest Annual Report of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

The sub-standard assets are Rs 254.37 crore whereas the doubtful assets are Rs 20,369.17 crore and loss assets are Rs 14,506.35 crore. An amount of Rs 34,934.97 crore is provided as per IRDAI guidelines in the books of accounts towards non-performing assets, it said. The percentage of gross NPA is 7.78 per cent while the net NPA is 0.05 per cent at the end of March 2021. This is lower than gross NPA of 8.17 per cent (as a percentage of its debt portfolio) and net NPA of 0.79 per cent in the previous year.

In absolute terms, the NPA was Rs 36,694.20 crore out of a total debt of Rs 4,49,364.87 crore in 2019-20. Stress threshold for banks is different from that for insurers. LIC usually makes full provisions for all NPA in the debt book.

The corporation has made provisions to the tune of Rs 37,341.6 crore, of which Rs 34,934.97 crore is towards doubtful, sub-standard, and loss assets.

The government earlier this year amended the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, to facilitate the listing of LIC.

With PTI