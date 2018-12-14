Liberty House Offer: Amtek unit’s lenders move NCLT to withdraw plea

Lenders to Castex Technologies, a debt-ridden subsidiary of the bankrupt Amtek Auto, have moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to withdraw an application that had sought the tribunal’s nod to go ahead with the approved resolution plan submitted by the UK-based Liberty House Group (LHG).

“Keeping in mind with the recent conduct of the LHG, it was decided to vote on the question whether the application seeking approval of the resolution plan should be withdrawn. The CoC by a majority vote of 78.61 per cent has decided to pray before the Chandigarh bench for withdrawal of the application,” a source said.

On behalf of the CoC for Castex technologies, State Bank of India (SBI) has filed the application with the Chandigarh bench as LHG failed to comply with even the basic requirement of furnishing the performance bank guarantee (PBG) which was required to be given upon approval of the resolution plan by the CoC.

“The inability of the resolution applicant in submitting the PBG of Rs 100 crore casts doubts on its ability to implement the resolution plan which contemplates total payment of Rs 2,505 crore,” SBI said in its petition. The matter will be heard on Friday.

LHG has also defaulted on paying the committed upfront money in time to the lenders of Amtek Auto, which prompted them to move NCLT seeking directions on the way forward. The matter will be heard on December 18. On July 25, lenders had approved LHG’s resolution plan for Amtek Auto that sought to pay financial creditors Rs 3,225 crore upfront and make fresh infusion of Rs 500 crore into the company for improving operations.

The UK-based firm has also failed to comply with conditions of providing the performance bank guarantee for ARGL, also an Amtek Auto subsidiary, even after unconditionally accepting the LoI after its resolution plan was approved by the CoC. On December 5, lenders got NCLT’s approval to withdraw the resolution plan. LHG has also defaulted in implementing the resolution plan in the case of Adhunik Metaliks. —FE