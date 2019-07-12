Lenders to give 7 days to DHFL for resolution plan

Banks and bond investors of cash-strapped Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) have agreed to give seven days to work out a suitable resolution plan for the company’s Rs 1 lakh crore debt.

According to banking sources, this was decided at a meeting of the banks and bond investors on Thursday. Banks have already agreed on an Inter-Creditor Agreement (ICA) for debt resolution of DHFL as per the Reserve Bank’s new circular dated June 7.

The ICA signed by banks which are lending to a borrower should provide that any decision agreed by lenders representing 75 per cent by value of total outstanding credit facilities and 60 per cent of lenders by number should be binding upon all the lenders. Resolutions plans should provide for payment not less than the liquidation value due to the dissenting lenders, it said.

DHFL had missed the repayment dates in the recent past. On June 5, rating agencies downgraded the rating on DHFL to the ‘D’ category indicating that certain debt instruments of DHFL are in “default or are expected to be in default soon”.

DHFL’s bank facilities of Rs 42,713 crore, non-convertible debentures of Rs 46,655 crore, fixed deposits of Rs 8,940 crore and subordinated debt of Rs 2,205 crore were downgraded to the ‘D’ category.

The total liabilities of DHFL downgraded to the D category amount to Rs 102,563 crore, the rating agency said.

The downgrade of DHFL is expected to exacerbate the already parlous liquidity situation in the non-banking financial companies (NBFC) sector.

DHFL had a loan portfolio of Rs 91,930 crore as on March 31, 2018. Incorporated in 1984, DHFL is among the large size housing finance companies in India with total asset size of Rs 1,07,436 crore as on March 31, 2018.