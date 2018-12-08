Latest incident closes options to work with Malvinder: Shivinder Singh

While Malvinder Singh alleged that his younger brother Shivinder Singh assaulted him on Wednesday evening during a board meeting, the latter denied the charges on Friday stating that the latest incident “is false and a shameless attempt to cast doubt on my integrity” and it “closes all options for any possible solution to work together”.

Singh brothers are former promoters of pharmaceutical major Ranbaxy and healthcare chain Fortis Healthcare. In his statement, Shivinder said on Friday: “It has been clear to me for some time that Malvinder and I cannot work together. The gulf between our value systems is clearly too wide. This latest incident closes all options for any possible solution to work together.” For last few days, a video is being circulated on social media platforms. In this video, Malvinder can be seen alleging that he was assaulted by Shivinder on Wednesday at 6 PM. According to a source privy to the development, the incident took place during the extraordinary general meeting of Prius Real Estate.

In the video, Malvinder can be seen as showing his injuries and saying: “He (Shivinder) physically hit me. He hurt me. He injured me … He gave me a bruise here (pointing toward left wrist and right forearm), and he kept threatening me and refused to budge until the team here came together and separated him from me.”

Reacting to video, Shivinder stated on Friday that it is “false and a shameless attempt to cast doubt on my integrity” and he would like to address it clearly.

He added: “On December 5, 2018, I visited our office for a scheduled EGM. On arriving, I was concerned to find out that one of the directors had left the on-going board meeting due to unnecessary intimidating tactics being adopted by the (only) other board member, Malvinder’s relative.”

Shivinder added: “Following the incident, it appeared that Malvinder was trying to coerce some employees to video record statements under duress. Concerned for the well-being of the employees I entered the room to understand what was going on … Angered seeing me there, Malvinder attempted to forcibly restrain me and pinned me to the wall choking me. I tried to push him away in self-defense.”

He added: “Shocked, I went and made a police complaint as I prefer to resort to legal remedies to issues … On intervention of the family and believing that we could keep issues private, I once again agreed to withdraw my complaint.” The relationship between the Singh brothers went sour after allegations of fund diversion from Fortis Healthcare emerged.

Malvinder issued a separate statement on Friday. He said: “Shivinder who is neither a director, employee nor shareholder in a particular company came to the venue with an intention to disrupt a critical Board meeting of the said company. After hearing about the disruption I came to the venue to understand the situation. While I was trying to understand the situation with the members present, he forced himself into the room and physically assaulted me.”

Malvinder added: “After the assault I was shaken and nervous. I went to the police station to lodge my complaint. Seeing my condition I was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital by the police authorities …” “It was very unfortunate and I hope it doesn’t ever get repeated. On the intervention of family and in view of Shivinder’s apology, I withdrew the police complaint lodged by me,” he said.