Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule edition launched in India

Italian sports car maker Lamborghini on Monday launched the Urus Graphite Capsule edition in India. The new edition is a personalisation option offered being offered to the Urus.

The new Urus Graphite Capsule edition comes with dual-tone colour schemes namely – Nero Noctis (Black), Grigio Keres (Dark grey), Grigio Nimbus (Grey) and Bianco Monocerus (White).

Coming to the interiors, the SUV features two-tone combinations which complement to the exterior. The new Urus Graphite Capsule edition comes with perforated and ventilated Alcantara seats, signature hexagonal Q-citura stitching, embroidered logo, matte-finish carbon fiber inserts and black anodized aluminum details.

The SUV is powered by an 8-cylinder engine which generates a power of 650 CV (478 kW) @ 6,000 rpm and a torque of 850 Nm (626,93 lb.-ft.) @ 2,250-4,500 rpm.

The Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule edition can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 305 km/h.