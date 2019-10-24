KPMG submits report to DHFL board; ED look-out notice against promoter

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice against non-executive director and promoter of crisis-ridden Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL), Dheeraj Wadhawan, even as KPMG — which has carried out the forensic audit — submitted a draft report which has reportedly found instances of fund diversion to the DHFL board.

Sources close to the Wadhawan family said it was earlier this year that lookout notices were issues against over 40 people, including against the promoters of companies that have an exposure of over Rs 200 crore with banks.

“There is no connection in relation to the ED case. Dheeraj will give his statement to the agencies once he is well and out of the hospital,” sources said.

With the DHFL crisis getting murkier, lenders have started getting worried, with supersession of the board of the housing finance company or liquidation as options before them in the wake of reports about fund diversion and the involvement of underworld don Iqbal Mirchi, said a banking source.

The KPMG report has reportedly found diversion of over Rs 19,000 crore of bank loans to DHFL’s related entities, sources said.

Lenders have an exposure of more than Rs 30,000 crore in DHFL. Besides, mutual funds, pension bodies and investors have money locked in the company. Banks had earlier proposed to convert part of the debt into equity.

Sources in the financial sector have proposed superseding of the board of DHFL and taking the company to the bankruptcy court.

“If the company goes into liquidation, chances of recovering the funds are minimal. Banks will have to write off the loans. With the Mirchi link coming out in the open, many banks are now worried,” said a banking source.

According to the ED, the Rs 225-crore land deal between Sunblink Real Estate Pvt Ltd and Iqbal Mirchi was negotiated on behalf of Dheeraj Wadhawan — popularly known as Baba Dewan and one of the promoters of DHFL.

The agency remand against a few of the arrested brokers who helped Sunblink clinch the deal also said that the brokers have allegedly said that the land deal was done on behalf of Dheeraj Wadhawan.

Sunblink is run by Sunny Bathija, the brother-in law of Dheeraj Wadhawan. The ED is yet to record Wadhawan’s statement in the case as he is currently admitted in a hospital due to lung infection.

Earlier in April-May this year, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had issued look-out notices against the promoters of DHFL, in connection with its enquiry into the piling debt of the housing finance firm.

The MCA had issued lookout notices against all promoters of companies who had borrowed above Rs 200 crore from banks and were in a danger of defaulting on payments.

Meanwhile, amid indications that the patience of lenders is wearing thin, in the wake of reports about fund diversion and the involvement of an underworld don, the board of the crisis-ridden DHFL on Wednesday directed the company to review the key observations of KPMG’s draft audit report and present a detailed response before the Audit Committee.

“The board also directed the company to share the responses with the lenders,” the company said in a statement to the exchanges.

“We are waiting for the findings of the KPMG report. We will take a decision on the basis of the findings,” it added.

The board of DHFL took cognizance of the key observations from the draft report prepared by KPMG — appointed by Union Bank of India, the lead banker of the consortium, on behalf all the members of the consortium.