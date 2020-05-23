KKR to buy 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore

Over the last month, leading investors such as Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista and General Atlantic, and now KKR, have announced aggregate investments of Rs 78,562 crore into Jio Platforms. Over the last month, leading investors such as Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista and General Atlantic, and now KKR, have announced aggregate investments of Rs 78,562 crore into Jio Platforms.

Global investment firm KKR has decided to invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidieary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). The transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

This is KKR’s largest investment in Asia and will translate into a 2.32 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. Over the last month, leading investors such as Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista and General Atlantic, and now KKR, have announced aggregate investments of Rs 78,562 crore into Jio Platforms.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and MD, RIL, said, “We are looking forward to leveraging KKR’s global platform, industry knowledge and operational expertise to further grow Jio.”

Henry Kravis, co-founder and co-CEO of KKR, said, “We view this landmark investment as a strong indicator of KKR’s commitment to supporting leading technology companies in India and Asia Pacific.”

Since inception, KKR has invested over $30 billion (total enterprise value) in tech companies, and today, its technology portfolio has over 20 companies across the technology, media and telecom sectors. In addition, India has been a key strategic market for KKR with a history of investing in the country since 2006, it said.

