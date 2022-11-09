scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

KKR set to invest $400 million in Anil Agarwal’s Serentica

Serentica Renewables is wholly-owned by Agarwal’s Twinstar Overseas, which owns controlling stakes in Sterlite Power Transmission and Sterlite Technologies. The company had set up its decarbonisation platform in September this year.

Serentica intends to provide round-the-clock clean energy solutions for large-scale and energy-intensive industrial customers through long-term PPAs. (Representational/File)

US private equity major KKR said on Thursday that it has signed agreements to invest $400 million (about Rs 3,262 crore) in decarbonisation platform Serentica Renewables, a group company of Anil Agarwal, which plans to provide clean energy solutions.

Serentica Renewables is wholly-owned by Agarwal’s Twinstar Overseas, which owns controlling stakes in Sterlite Power Transmission and Sterlite Technologies. The company had set up its decarbonisation platform in September this year.

The company’s medium-term goal is to install 5,000 MW of carbon-free generation capacity coupled with different storage technologies and supply over 16 billion units of clean energy annually and displace 20 million tonne of carbon-dioxide emissions. The company, which is in the process of developing 1,500 MW of solar and wind power projects across various states, including Karnataka, Rajasthan and Maharashtra has also signed three long-term power purchase agreements.

“We are happy to have a like-minded strategic partner in KKR who believes in our model of sustainable development. The world is undergoing a clean energy transition and India is at the forefront of this effort with its ambitious target of 450 GW by the year 2030. This investment will allow us to leap ahead in our vision of decarbonising large energy intensive industries and help in reversing climate change,” Pratik Agarwal, director of Serentica Renewables said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...Premium
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...Premium
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?Premium
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war

“This transaction is amongst the largest industrial decarbonisation investments in India to date and carries forward the global decarbonisation agenda which is centre stage at COP27 (2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference),” he added.

Standard Chartered Bank was the sole financial advisor to Serentica for this transaction.

“Our investment in Serentica reflects KKR’s confidence in India’s renewables sector and our commitment to advancing the energy transition in India. Energy-intensive, heavy-industry companies play an important role in society but have traditionally faced more challenges in meeting energy needs sustainably. With Serentica, we look to support these companies in their decarbonisation objectives,” Hardik Shah, partner at KKR, said.

Advertisement

KKR makes its investment from its Asia Pacific Infrastructure strategy (fund). Since 2011, KKR has deployed over $15 billion in equity globally to invest in renewable assets such as solar and wind, which have an operational power generation capacity of 23 GW as of December 31, 2021.

Serentica intends to provide round-the-clock clean energy solutions for large-scale and energy-intensive industrial customers through long-term PPAs. It also intends to work closely with customers to design their paths to net-zero electricity. FE

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-11-2022 at 04:40:41 am
Next Story

End infighting: Mamata to TMC leaders in Nadia

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement