KKR, Radiant Life Care set to buy Max Healthcare Institute

Hospital management company Radiant Life Care and global investment firm KKR have proposed to acquire a majority stake in Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.

The acquisition will be undertaken through a series of transactions, including Radiant’s purchase of a 49.7 per cent stake in Max Healthcare from South Africa-based hospital operator Life Healthcare in an all cash deal, followed by demerger of Radiant’s healthcare assets into Max Healthcare which will result in KKR and Radiant promoter Abhay Soi together acquiring a majority stake in Max Healthcare. The newly listed combined entity of Max Healthcare and Radiant with an equity valuation of Rs 7,242 crore will be promoted by Abhay Soi and co-promoted by KKR.

The combination of Radiant and Max Healthcare will create the largest hospital network in North India, which will become among the top three hospital networks in India by revenue and the fourth largest in India in terms of operating beds. “The merged entity will operate over 3,200 beds throughout 16 hospitals across India, including tertiary and quaternary care facilities offering high end critical and super speciality care supported by strong local brands such as BLK Hospital, Max Saket Hospital, Max Smart Hospital, Max Patparganj Hospital, and Nanavati Hospital,” it said in a statement.

Prior to the merger transaction involving Radiant and Max Healthcare, Max India will demerge its non-healthcare businesses (comprising of Max Bupa and Antara Senior Living) into a new wholly owned 26subsidiary of Max India whose shares will be listed separately on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange. “This new company will be spun off, and shareholders of Max India will receive one share of Rs 10 each of the new company for every five shares of Rs 2 each that they hold in existing Max India,” said a statement issued by Radiant, Max and KKR.

Following the demerger and the spin-off, Radiant’s healthcare assets will be demerged into Max Healthcare which will then undertake a reverse merger with Max India to create merged Max Healthcare. As a result of the reverse merger, shareholders of Max India will receive 99 shares of the merged entity of Rs 10 each for every 100 share of Rs 2 each that they hold in Max India, it said. Post-merger, Max India will get dissolved without being wound up and subsequently the equity shares of the merged entity will get listed on both BSE and the NSE.

Based on the share exchange ratio recommended in the valuation report issued by S.R. Batliboi & Co LLP and B.S.R. Associates LLP, the resultant shareholding of the combined entity will be 51.9 per cent, 23.2 per cent and 7 per cent held by KKR, Soi and Max promoters respectively, with the balance being held by public and other shareholders.

Max India’s current promoters will step down through the process of de-promoterisation after completion of the merger. KKR will also acquire an additional stake of 4.99 per cent in the merged entity from Max promoters, funded primarily from KKR Asian Fund III.