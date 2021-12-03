Kirloskar feud: Approach mediator, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave one last opportunity to the Kirloskar brothers — Sanjay, Atul and others — to explore the possibility of resolving their feud over division of assets through “preliminary” mediation under former SC judge Indu Malhotra.

A Bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana asked Sanjay, Atul and 13 other respondents to cooperate and raise all the objections before the mediator. “We feel that as a preliminary steps, the existing parties shall appear before the mediator, who shall look into the modalities to be worked out for settlement and whether that could be done with the existing array of parties or the need for any other parties to be joined for mediation. In view of that, we direct both the parties to approach the mediator for preliminary discussion on these issues at the earliest and report back to us on December 15,” the apex court said.

The Kirloskar family dispute has pitched Sanjay against his brothers, Atul and Rahul and cousin Vikram. It is mainly regarding breach of the Deed of Family Settlement signed on September 11, 2009 where management of several Kirloskar companies was divided between the brothers. FE