KIA to roll out first India-made car tomorrow for trials

KIA Motors will roll out its first made in India car for trial runs on Tuesday at its plant at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the trials along with KIA Motors MD K Shim in the presence of South Korea Ambassador to India Shin Bongkil.

The South Korean automobile giant set a record by commencing trial production in a record time of one year. After signing a MoU with AP Government to build a new manufacturing facility in April 2017, KIA Motors had commenced construction of the plant on 213 hectares at Penukonda in Anantapur district last January.

Kia’s green field car manufacturing plant will have a total investment of over Rs 12,900 cr. Kia Motors is one of the largest FDI that has been grounded in India in recent times, officials said. The plant will have initial installed capacity of 3 lakh vehicles per annum and may be further increased to 4 lakh vehicles.

The production volume will comprise of 90 per cent domestic sales and ten per cent exports. Kia motors will generate employment for 4000 permanent employees and 7000 temporary employees. Kia Motors is also collaborating with Government of Andhra Pradesh for developing an ecosystem for manufacture of electric vehicles.

AP is one of the first few states to proactively bring out a very dedicated automobile and auto components policy in 2015 through backward areas ultra-mega integrated automobile projects policy. AP is also one among the first to bring a dedicated policy for promoting manufacturing and adoption of electric vehicles. AP has presence of more than 100 auto component manufacturers.

With the presence of Kia motors and its ancillaries the entire region from Anantapur towards Bengaluru will be developed into a strong economic hub, the CM said. The project is expected to have a spin off effect on development of AP, especially Anantapur as an automobile hub.