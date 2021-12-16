Kia unveils three-row MPV Carens in India: Features, specs and more details

South Korean carmaker Kia on Thursday unveiled its new three-row MPV Carens during a world premiere event in India. Described as a recreational vehicle (RV), the Kia Carens is set to hit the roads in the first quarter of next year.

The new Kia Carens is the fourth offering by the South Korean automaker in the Indian car market. Presently it sells Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet and Kia Carnival in the Indian market.

The new Carens comes with a hi-secure safety package, a first in India, as standard across all trims, Kia said in a statement. It includes six airbags, making it one of the safest vehicles in India.

“The Kia Carens is also a connected car that comes with many class-leading features, setting new benchmarks in the industry,” the statement said.

“With its bold design, high-tech features, and industry-leading safety systems, the Kia Carens is set to create a completely new segment and industry benchmark for family vehicles,” Kia Corporation’s President and CEO Ho Sung Song said.

He said that the company is honoured to launch Carens in India, where new ideas and innovations are taking shape.

“We are confident that the Kia Carens will deliver meaningful experiences to modern families both in their daily and leisure life,” Song said.

The new Kia Carens comes in both petrol and diesel powertrains combined with multiple transmission options, including the 7DCT and 6AT.

It also comes equipped with a plethora of practical features such as connectivity features like the next-generation Kia Connect app, to flexible seating options and features such as the sliding type seat under tray, retractable seatback table, the rear door spot lamp and the bottle and gadget holder in the third row.

“India is diverse, and the people here have different preferences. I believe this is the most exciting insight we tried to unlock while developing the Carens. It’s safe, feature-rich, has artistry in its design, and is comfortable and classy; it packs everything a modern Indian family would want in their vehicle,” Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said.

The new Carens also comes with 10.25 inch HD touchscreen navigation with Kia Connect, Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers, Smart Pure air purifier with virus and bacteria protection, Multi-drive modes (Sport/Eco/Normal) linked with ambient mood lighting and SkyLight sunroof.

Safety features include six airbags as standard across all trims, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill-assist control (HAC), downhill brake control (DBC), and all-wheel disc brakes.