Karvy Stock Broking case: CMD and CFO remanded in ED custody till Jan 30

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday informed that Karvy Group CMD Comandur Parthasarathy and CFO G Krishna Hari were produced before the PMLA Special Court MSJ Hyderabad on January 20, 2022, and the Court has remanded both the CMD and CFO to four days of ED custody from January 27-30, 2022.

In a statement, the financial investigation agency said that it initiated money laundering investigation based on the FIR filed by HDFC Bank with CCS Hyderabad Police under various sections of IPC for defrauding HDFC Bank. Subsequently, more FIRs have been filed by other banks and a few investors. The agency recorded the statement of various employees of the Karvy Group, and conducted searches at nine locations on September 22, 2021, and uncovered the complex web of transactions designed by the senior management of the Karvy Group to misuse the securities of their clients and to raise loans fraudulently which were then rotated via multiple related companies and diverted away from the stated purpose.

“The shares of clients who did not owe any funds to KSBL were also transferred to the margin/ pool Account of KSBL and were pledged with the banks/ NBFCs. The Power Of Attorney (POA) given by clients to KSBL to facilitate exchange settlements was grossly misused by KSBL at the directions of the CMD and senior executives,” the ED statement said.

Parthasarathy and Hari were the main conspirators who gave instructions to others, the agency said adding that “fund trail investigation has shown that the borrowed funds were transferred to other group companies, particularly to one WoS of KSBL i.e. M/s. Karvy Realty (India) Limited (KRIL) and then to 14 shell companies floated by Karvy Group. The same have been further diverted by layering done through complex web of transactions from the several accounts of group companies without any financial rationale.”

Various financial consultants and defunct NBFCs were used to route the funds. Further, the ED found that Karvy Stock Broking availed loans from NBFCs to the tune of Rs 400 crore in the name of five such shell companies by pledging shares of clients of KSBL after illegally transferring these shares to their account. The fraudulently availed loans were used to clear the pending loans of related companies, do massive stock transactions which have allegedly turned into complete losses and diverted to personally held family companies.

The ED had earlier frozen share holding of Parthasarathy worth around Rs 700 crore and is investigating the money trail to trace the proceeds of crime which are close to around Rs 2000 crore. Further investigation is going on.