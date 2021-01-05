Karan Bajwa to head Google Cloud in Asia Pacific

Karan Bajwa will continue to lead Google Cloud in India until a new senior leader for the business is appointed. (Image source: Twitter/KaranBajwa_IN)

Google Cloud today announced the elevation of Karan Bajwa as its new leader for the Asia Pacific. Presently, Bajwa leads Google Cloud in India.

He will lead all regional revenue and go-to-market operations for Google Cloud, including on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google Workspace from today, the company announced in a statement.

Bajwa succeeds Rick Harshman who leaves the organisation for a new opportunity, the company said.

At present, Bajwa is based in Gurgaon but will relocate to Singapore in 2021. He will continue to lead Google Cloud in India until a new senior leader for the business is appointed, the company said.

He will be reporting to Rob Enslin, President of Sales at Google Cloud.

Speaking about Bajwa’s elevation, Enslin said, “Since Karan joined us in March 2020, Google Cloud in India has grown from strength to strength. He’s advanced the digital transformation journeys of many large Indian organizations across industries and successfully expanded our partner community. He brings tremendous management and sales experience with him to this regional role, and we’re thrilled to have him at the helm of our APAC business.”

Reacting to his new role, Bajwa said, “With the disruptions of 2020 behind us, a true test of 2021 will be how companies replatform and build on the cloud not only for resilience but agility and innovation, and I’m excited for the opportunity to lead Google Cloud’s business in APAC to maximize this next phase of growth.”

Google Cloud has ANZ Bank, Lendlease, Optus, Sharechat, Tech Mahindra, L&T Finance, Wipro, Samsung Electronics, Foxconn, Kia Motors, Go-JEK, Tokopedia, and XL Axiata as some of its customers.

The company continues to invest in technical infrastructure in the region, having launched its GCP regions in Jakarta and Seoul last year, with planned expansion to Delhi and Melbourne in 2021.