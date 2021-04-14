K Madhavan named president of The Walt Disney Company India and Star India

The Walt Disney Company on Wednesday named K Madhavan as the president of The Walt Disney Company India and Star India with immediate effect.

The move comes following the departure of Uday Shankar who had stepped down last year.

In his new role, Madhavan will drive the strategy and growth of the media giant in India, with responsibility for the Disney, Star and Hotstar businesses and operations spanning across entertainment, sports and regional channels, and direct-to-consumer, the company said in a statement.

This includes oversight of channel distribution and advertising sales, as well as a thriving local content production business which currently is responsible for the creation of 18,000 hours of original content across fiction, non-fiction, sports, and movies in eight languages, it said.

“For the past several months, I have had the pleasure of working directly with KM and have seen firsthand how he has adeptly managed our India business, which has been and will continue to be critical to our global and regional strategy,” said Rebecca Campbell, Chairman – International Operations and Direct-to-Consumer at The Walt Disney Company.

Speaking about his election, Madhavan said, “I am very proud to have the opportunity to lead the incredibly talented and passionate team we have in India, and to further build upon our strong portfolio of channels and high-quality programming that is a favorite with viewers across the region.”

“We have an exciting journey ahead of us. I am committed to continuing to move our business forward, working more closely together with colleagues across Disney to enhance our global and regional offerings,” he added.

Madhavan joined Star India in 2009 as its South Head and under him, the company built a thriving regional entertainment portfolio. Previously, he was the driving force behind Asianet’s growth in Malayalam with more than 50 per cent of the market share, serving as MD and CEO in 2000-2008.

Since 2019, he served as country manager of Star and Disney India, overseeing the company’s television and studios business in India.

Prior to his media career, he was in the banking and corporate finance sector.

Madhavan also currently serves as president of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) and chairman of the National Committee of Media and Entertainment at CII (Confederation of Indian Industry).