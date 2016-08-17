Justdial Q1 net up 8% at Rs 38.93 crore

Local search engine Justdial on Wednesday reported 7.98 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 38.93 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2016.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 36.05 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total income from operations grew 6.17 per cent to Rs 176.29 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 166.03 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

Its overall expenses stood at Rs 155.99 crore, up 22.28 per cent, compared with Rs 127.56 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.

In a separate filing, Just Dial said its board of directors have approved a Draft Scheme of Arrangement between Just Dial and Just Dial Global Private Limited (JDGPL) for demerger of Data and Information Undertaking of JDGPL into the company, subject to requisite approvals.

Justdial shares were trading 3.05 per cent down at Rs 471.25 apiece during the morning session on BSE.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App