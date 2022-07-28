Jubilant FoodWorks profit rises 63% to Rs 112.58 crore; revenue up 40.5% in April-June

July 28, 2022 5:07:21 pm
Jubilant FoodWorks, operator of fast-food chains Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts, on Thursday reported a 63.01 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 112.58 crore in the April-June quarter.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 69.06 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations during the quarter stood at 40.51 per cent at Rs 1,255.09 crore as against Rs 893.18 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
“The increase in revenue was driven by like-for-like growth of 28.3 per cent. Dine-in and takeaway channels combined witnessed strong sequential growth, while momentum continued in the delivery channel,” said JFL in its earnings statement.
Subscriber Only Stories
JFL’s total expenses during the quarter were 35.65 per cent higher at Rs 1,104.94 crore as compared to Rs 814.51 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
During the quarter, JFL opened 58 new restaurants for Domino’s Pizza, adding 12 cities to its network.
It was operating a total number of 1,625 restaurants as of June 30, 2022, across 349 cities.
The company had closed 3 restaurants for Dunkin’ Donuts, bringing the number down to 25.
JFL opened 2 restaurants and closed 6 restaurants of its new QSR Brands – Hong’s Kitchen and Ekdum!, reducing the total count to 20 by the end of the quarter.
During the quarter, in Sri Lanka, JFL registered system sales growth of 83 per cent and opened 1 new store taking the network strength to 36 stores, while in Bangladesh, system sales grew by 49 per cent, taking the store count to 10.
JFL is the exclusive master franchise to develop and operate the Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.
It also has the franchise rights of the American multinational chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants ‘Popeyes’ for the Indian market and opened two new stores.
JFL chairman Shyam S Bhartia and co-chairman Hari S Bhartia said this quarter’s results were driven by strong demand, a marked resurgence in dine-in consumption and cost management in the wake of a high inflationary environment.
Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd on Thursday were trading at Rs 564.80 on BSE, up 1.14 per cent from the previous close.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Bank employee dies by suicide, note mentions harassment by representatives of instant loan apps
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Latest News
India slams Pakistan for ‘politicising’ Chess Olympiad
Tamil Nadu to roll out the first phase of free breakfast scheme from mid-September
If needed, will follow ‘Yogi model’, says Karnataka CM Bommai after BJP worker’s murder
Jubilant FoodWorks profit rises 63% to Rs 112.58 crore; revenue up 40.5% in April-June
Bengaluru boy is the first Indian to win 3 gold medals at International Mathematical Olympiad
Weight loss alert: These nine common mistakes may be slowing your progress
Kartik Aaryan thanks fans after wrapping Shehzada schedule
Swapna Patkar complains of threat to withdraw statement against Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Mylab launches innovation centre in Pune to develop diagnostic solutions
Oppo Enco X2 review: Premium sound and features for the price
How to turn any website into a standalone desktop application
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show