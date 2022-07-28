scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Jubilant FoodWorks profit rises 63% to Rs 112.58 crore; revenue up 40.5% in April-June

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 69.06 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 5:07:21 pm
Domino's Pizza, Domino's Pizza india, Jubilant FoodWorksWorkers prepare pizzas in the kitchen of a Domino's Pizza branch in New Delhi September 11, 2013. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Jubilant FoodWorks, operator of fast-food chains Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts, on Thursday reported a 63.01 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 112.58 crore in the April-June quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 69.06 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter stood at 40.51 per cent at Rs 1,255.09 crore as against Rs 893.18 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

“The increase in revenue was driven by like-for-like growth of 28.3 per cent. Dine-in and takeaway channels combined witnessed strong sequential growth, while momentum continued in the delivery channel,” said JFL in its earnings statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past

JFL’s total expenses during the quarter were 35.65 per cent higher at Rs 1,104.94 crore as compared to Rs 814.51 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

During the quarter, JFL opened 58 new restaurants for Domino’s Pizza, adding 12 cities to its network.

It was operating a total number of 1,625 restaurants as of June 30, 2022, across 349 cities.

The company had closed 3 restaurants for Dunkin’ Donuts, bringing the number down to 25.

JFL opened 2 restaurants and closed 6 restaurants of its new QSR Brands – Hong’s Kitchen and Ekdum!, reducing the total count to 20 by the end of the quarter.

During the quarter, in Sri Lanka, JFL registered system sales growth of 83 per cent and opened 1 new store taking the network strength to 36 stores, while in Bangladesh, system sales grew by 49 per cent, taking the store count to 10.

JFL is the exclusive master franchise to develop and operate the Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

It also has the franchise rights of the American multinational chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants ‘Popeyes’ for the Indian market and opened two new stores.

JFL chairman Shyam S Bhartia and co-chairman Hari S Bhartia said this quarter’s results were driven by strong demand, a marked resurgence in dine-in consumption and cost management in the wake of a high inflationary environment.

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd on Thursday were trading at Rs 564.80 on BSE, up 1.14 per cent from the previous close.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

3

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

4

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Trinamool's charmed circles

5

What would offend the mighty Devi

Featured Stories

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Bank employee dies by suicide, note mentions harassment by representatives of instant loan apps
Bengaluru

Bank employee dies by suicide, note mentions harassment by representatives of instant loan apps

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Opinion

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show

From sacrificing family life to producing champion lifters, the story of coach Vijay Sharma
CWG 2022

From sacrificing family life to producing champion lifters, the story of coach Vijay Sharma

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Vikrant Rona review

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad, objects to torch relay through Kashmir

Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad, objects to torch relay through Kashmir

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Oppo Enco X2 review: Premium sound and features for the price

Oppo Enco X2 review: Premium sound and features for the price

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate
ICYMI

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate

Premium
Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement