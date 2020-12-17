Jubilant FoodWorks makes foray into Biryani segment with brand ‘Ekdum!’

An employee serves a plate of biryani rice at the restaurant inside the Ikea store in Hitech City on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India, on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (Photographer: Udit Kulshrestha/Bloomberg)

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) on Wednesday said it has entered into the Biryani segment with a new brand ‘Ekdum!’ as part of its portfolio expansion.

JFL, part of Jubilant Bhartia Group, is one of the largest food service companies and operates Domino’s Pizza restaurants, Dunkin’ Donuts and Hong’s Kitchen.

‘Ekdum!’ will offer a variety of biryanis from across India along with kebabs, curries, breads, desserts and beverages.

JFL Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman Hari S Bhartia in a statement said, “In line with our strategy of portfolio expansion, we are delighted to introduce ‘Ekdum!’, our new venture in the Biryani category.”

They added that the company sees strong potential in this segment and is confident that ‘Ekdum!’, with its sharp and differentiated proposition, will create a strong position for itself in the market.

JFL has affordably priced biryani starting from Rs 99, it added.

“With an extensive, curated range of high-quality biryanis from across the country that are priced affordably, Ekdum! will help grow the category and add another engine of growth for JFL,” said JFL Chief Executive Officer Pratik Pota.

JFL has exclusive rights to operate Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

