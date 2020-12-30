scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
2020: A Rewind

JSHL to merge with Jindal Stainless to form ‘India’s largest stainless steel co’

In a joint statement, the companies claimed the merger will create a mega stainless steel entity that will be among the top-10 stainless steel companies in the world and the largest stainless steel company in India.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | December 30, 2020 3:00:17 am
As per the proposed structure, the mobility business of JSL Lifestyle Ltd, a subsidiary of JSHL, would be merged into JSL.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd (JSHL) on Tuesday said its board has approved the company’s merger into the country’s largest stainless steel maker Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL).

Having a total melting capacity of 0.8 million tonne per annum (MTPA), Hisar-based JSHL is the largest specialty stainless steel producer in India with a diversified value-added product portfolio. In a BSE filing, the company said its “board has considered and approved…amalgamation of JSHL (the amalgamating company into and with Jindal Stainless Ltd”.

In a joint statement, the companies claimed the merger will create a mega stainless steel entity that will be among the top-10 stainless steel companies in the world and the largest stainless steel company in India. As per the proposed structure, the mobility business of JSL Lifestyle Ltd, a subsidiary of JSHL, would be merged into JSL. —With PTI

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 29: Latest News

Advertisement