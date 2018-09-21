JLR woes: Fitch revises outlook on Tata Motors to ‘negative’

On Tata Motors, Fitch said on Thursday that free cash flows are likely to improve post FY20, but “the ratings may be downgraded if we believe Tata Motor’s FCF is not likely to improve in line with our expectations”. On Tata Motors, Fitch said on Thursday that free cash flows are likely to improve post FY20, but “the ratings may be downgraded if we believe Tata Motor’s FCF is not likely to improve in line with our expectations”.

Global ratings agency Fitch Ratings on Thursday said it has revised the outlook on Tata Motors to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’ on expectations that higher capital spending at Jaguar Land Rover will result in negative free cash flow in the current and the next financial year.

The revision has come basically because the ratings agency expects that JLR’s continuing large investments will keep Tata Motors’ free cash flow negative over FY19 and FY20, compared with earlier expectations of them turning positive by FY20.

It said that free cash flow fell significantly in FY18 to negative 4.2 per cent and will further decrease to around negative 6 per cent in FY19.

Fitch affirmed the long-term issuer default rating of Tata Motors’ at ‘BB+’. The ratings agency said in a statement that it believes that a disorderly Brexit could significantly disrupt JLR’s supply chain and affect the company’s earnings and cash generation. Last week, Fitch had revised its outlook on JLR from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’.

The ratings agency outlined similar grounds projecting a further fall in JLR’s free cash flow over the next two years.

On Tata Motors, Fitch said on Thursday that free cash flows are likely to improve post FY20, but “the ratings may be downgraded if we believe Tata Motor’s FCF is not likely to improve in line with our expectations”.

For the past year, JLR has been facing a range of issues from market cyclicality and muted near-term demand in the US, uncertainties in the UK and Europe over Brexit and taxation on diesel cars, which make up about 90 per cent of JLR’s sales in Europe. Analysts believe that JLR is unlikely to gain any further marketshare in the premium car market as its volume growth driven by filling portfolio gaps is largely done. While JLR has a strong presence in the sport utility vehicle space, it has not made much inroad into the premium sedan market. —FE

