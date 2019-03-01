‘J&J resumes production of baby powder in India after tests find no asbestos’

Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday that it has resumed making its baby powder at its manufacturing plants in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, and Mulund, Maharashtra, after tests conducted by the country’s apex drug regulatory body CDSCO reaffirmed that the products did not contain asbestos, a cancer-causing ingredient.

“In recent months, regulatory authorities from Singapore, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, and Egypt have also reaffirmed the purity of Johnson & Johnson’s talc,” stated the company in a release. J&J came under fire and global scrutiny following a news article in Reuters last December that stated the company had known “for decades” that its baby powder contained carcinogenic asbestos and that the firm kept this information from regulators and the public.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India’s central drug regulatory body, that month seized samples of the product from J&J’s manufacturing plants in India to test for this ingredient.

“Johnson & Johnson has cooperated fully and openly with global regulators, providing them with all the information they have requested dating back to the 1960s, and has made its cosmetic talc sources and processed talc available to regulators for testing,” it stated, adding that studies of “tens of thousands of women and thousands of men” showed that talc does not cause cancer or other asbestos-related diseases. Drug Controller General of India Eswara Reddy did not respond to The Indian Express’ phone calls and text messages seeking comment.