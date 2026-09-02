JioHotstar goes global, starts streaming service in UK, Canada and Singapore

JioHotstar said it would add more than 30,000 hours of fresh content annually. (Image Source: JioHotstar)

JioHotstar on Wednesday announced its international launch in the UK, Canada and Singapore, marking the streaming platform’s expansion beyond India and its push to become a global entertainment platform.

The launch will offer audiences in the three markets access to JioHotstar’s library of more than 160,000 hours of content across over 12 languages and multiple genres, it said.

The platform said its international offering would combine Indian entertainment with personalised recommendations, interactive features, flexible subscription options and a user-focused product experience.

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For audiences in the UK, Canada and Singapore, JioHotstar will bring television, films, regional programming, non-fiction, children’s content and anime under one platform.