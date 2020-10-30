scorecardresearch
Friday, October 30, 2020
Jio Q2 net profit jumps 3-fold to Rs 2,844 crore; revenue zooms 33%

The company had registered a net profit of about Rs 990 crore in the corresponding period previous year.

By: PTI | Updated: October 30, 2020 9:11:06 pm
Jio, Reliance Jio, JioMart, JioMart testing, JioMart WhatsApp, Facebook Jio, Jio Mart featuresJio's revenue from operations increased by 33 per cent to Rs 17,481 crore during the just-ended quarter

India’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio on Friday posted an almost three-fold jump in net profit to Rs 2,844 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Jio’s revenue from operations increased by 33 per cent to Rs 17,481 crore during the just-ended quarter, compared to Rs 13,130 crore in the same period of 2019-20, according to a regulatory filing.

