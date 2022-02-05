Jio buys 25% in deep tech co Two Platforms

Jio Platforms on Friday announced an investment of $15 million in Two Platforms Inc, a Silicon Valley-based deep tech startup founded by Pranav Mistry, for a 25 per cent equity stake on a fully diluted basis.

Two Platforms is an artificial reality company with focus on building interactive and immersional AI experiences.

“After text and voice, Two believes the next chapter of AI is visual and interactive … Two plans to bring its interactive AI technologies first to consumer applications followed by entertainment and gaming, as well as enterprise solutions including retail, services, education, health and wellness,” RIL said.

Akash Ambani, director of Jio, said, “We are impressed with the strong experience and capabilities of the founding team at Two in the areas of AI/ ML, AR, metaverse and Web 3.0.”