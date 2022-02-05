scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 05, 2022
Jio buys 25% in deep tech co Two Platforms

Two Platforms is an artificial reality company with focus on building interactive and immersional AI experiences.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai |
February 5, 2022 7:23:50 am
"After text and voice, Two believes the next chapter of AI is visual and interactive ... Two plans to bring its interactive AI technologies first to consumer applications followed by entertainment and gaming, as well as enterprise solutions including retail, services, education, health and wellness," RIL said.

Jio Platforms on Friday announced an investment of $15 million in Two Platforms Inc, a Silicon Valley-based deep tech startup founded by Pranav Mistry, for a 25 per cent equity stake on a fully diluted basis.

Akash Ambani, director of Jio, said, “We are impressed with the strong experience and capabilities of the founding team at Two in the areas of AI/ ML, AR, metaverse and Web 3.0.”

Live Blog

