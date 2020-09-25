Jio adds 44.9 lakh mobile users in June as Vi, Airtel lose over 59 lakh

Its nearest rival is Bharti Airtel, which now controls 27.7 per cent of the market, followed by Vi, which controls 26.7 per cent. (File)

Reliance Jio Infocomm continued to add users at the expense of its rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) even in June, as the telco added 44.9 lakh users, while both its rivals lost 11.2 lakh and 48.2 lakh wireless telecom users, respectively, according to the latest data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

With the addition of nearly 45 lakh users in June, Reliance Jio now controls roughly 35 per cent of the domestic wireless telecom market. Its nearest rival is Bharti Airtel, which now controls 27.7 per cent of the market, followed by Vi, which controls 26.7 per cent.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited controls 10.3 per cent of the wireless telecom market.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.