scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

JSL reduced 1.4 lakh tons CO2 emission in FY22: MD Abhyuday Jindal

The company aims to be carbon neutral by 2050. To achieve the goal, JSL has also created a position of Chief Sustainability Officer and appointed Kalyan Kumar Bhattacherjee to the key post.

"We reduced 1.4 LT CO2 in FY22 through various initiatives," Jindal said in a company statement. (Twitter @abhyudayjindal)
Listen to this article
JSL reduced 1.4 lakh tons CO2 emission in FY22: MD Abhyuday Jindal
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The country’s largest stainless steel maker Jindal Stainless took various initiatives to reduce 1.4 lakh tonnes (LT) of carbon emissions in the last financial year, its Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said on Monday.

The company aims to be carbon neutral by 2050.

To achieve the goal, JSL has also created a position of Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) and appointed Kalyan Kumar Bhattacherjee to the key post, Jindal said in a company statement.

“We reduced 1.4 LT CO2 in FY22 through various initiatives. From investing in Renewable Energy, Green Hydrogen production to introducing EVs at our manufacturing plants, we are continuously building an ecosystem that supports our environmental, social, and governance goals (ESGs),” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...

Bhattacherjee will be responsible for leading sustainability initiatives, reducing carbon emissions for the company’s current and future capacity expansion plans with the goal to achieve the net-zero target by 2050, JSL said.

Bhattacherjee said JSL is India’s first stainless steel company to install a Green Hydrogen Plant to manufacture stainless steel.

“We are continuously investing in low Carbon technologies, recycling process, digitalization and process upgradation for energy efficiency projects,” he said.

As part of the carbon reduction plan, JSL recently signed an agreement with RenNew Power to develop a utility-scale captive renewable energy project in Jajpur. This project will generate 700 million units of clean energy per year using a combination of solar and wind power-generation technologies.

Advertisement

Jindal Stainless also partnered with Hygenco India Private Ltd to build a Green Hydrogen Plant in Hisar that will help in CO2 reduction significantly.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 15:15 IST
Next Story

Telangana records lowest minimum temperature of just over 4 degree Celsius for second consecutive day

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close