Jet Airways shares spurt 16% on Etihad stake hike speculation

Jet Airways shares on Monday jumped 16.13 per cent to Rs 294.40 on the stock exchanges amid speculation that Etihad Airways has agreed to raise its stake in Jet Airways to 49 per cent and founder and chairman Naresh Goyal would give up majority control of the carrier, paving the way for the bailout of the airline.

“The market was agog with rumours that Etihad would increase stake, Goyal’s stake could drop to as low as 20 per cent from 51 per cent after the revamp and his voting rights would be capped at 10 per cent,” said an analyst. Jet shares jumped as much as 19 per cent intra-day, the biggest intraday gain since November 15. The BSE Sensex index was down 156 points at 35,853.56.

Jet Airways has been seeking funds from investors, including the Tata group. However, talks with the Tatas got stuck over several thorny issues. Etihad, which currently holds 24 per cent in Jet Airways, is likely to have more say in the operations and management of the carrier if it hikes the stake. As per Indian laws, as the ownership of domestic airlines by foreign carriers is capped at 49 per cent, Etihad stake cannot cross 49 per cent.

Jet Airways recently defaulted on payment of interest and principal installment to a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) as the airline’s initiatives to raise a Rs 1,500 crore short-term loan in order to meet its working capital requirement and payment obligations failed to materialise on time. Rating agency ICRA downgraded the airline’s Rs 10,963 crore loan and debenture ratings to the ‘D’ category. Instruments with ‘D’ rating are in default or are expected to be in default soon. The company’s liquidity position is stressed, with operating losses, high debt levels and a negative networth.

According to ICRA, the ratings downgrade considers the delays by the company in the payment of the interest and principal installment due on December 31, 2018 due to cash flow mismatches. “There have been delays in the implementation of the proposed liquidity initiatives by the management, which have aggravated its liquidity. The company has already been delaying its employee salary payments and lease rental payments to the aircraft lessors,” it said.

Though the airline has been in discussions with banks for a short-term loan, cautious bankers asked for a concrete plan for the revival of the airline after they burnt their fingers in Vijay Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines episode. the Goyal-run airline’s efforts to bring in an investor has not worked out so far. “Banks asked for revival plan and more collaterals,” said a banking source.

The airline has large debt repayments due over December 2018 to March 2019 (Rs 1,700 crore), FY2020 (Rs 2,444.5 crore) and FY2021 (Rs 2,167.9 crore).

Credit profile of the company continues to remain stretched, characterised by negative networth and high leverage.