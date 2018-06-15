Jet Airways launches services from Allahabad to Lucknow, Patna; offers tickets from Rs 1,177

A 72-seater ATR aircraft on the RCS routes connecting Allahabad with various other destinations in its network will be deployed by the airline. A 72-seater ATR aircraft on the RCS routes connecting Allahabad with various other destinations in its network will be deployed by the airline.

Jet Airways on Thursday commenced its services under the government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) – UDAN – by linking Allahabad with the state capitals of Lucknow and Patna and offering tickets at prices starting from Rs 1,177. Besides launching five routes this week – Lucknow-Allahabad-Lucknow, Patna-Allahabad-Patna, Nagpur-Allahabad-Nagpur, Indore-Allahabad-Indore, and Delhi–Nashik-Delhi – the airline is all ready to inaugurate services along Lucknow–Bareilly–Lucknow and Delhi-Bareilly-Delhi in the coming days.

A 72-seater ATR aircraft on the RCS routes connecting Allahabad with various other destinations in its network will be deployed by the airline. Operating thrice a week, the new routes will offer Allahabad a six-day/week connectivity, complementing the existing connectivity to/from the city.

As per a statement released by the airline, the newly-launched flights will offer two-way connections to Mumbai from Allahabad via Nagpur / Indore / Lucknow. Similarly, the flights will offer two-way connections to Bengaluru from Allahabad via Indore / Patna. Passengers will have the option to connect to Pune and Ahmedabad from Allahabad, via Indore.

Likewise, the flight will also connect to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur and Abu Dhabi from Allahabad via Lucknow, allowing guests to connect through Abu Dhabi over Lucknow to multiple international destinations in Europe, North America, Africa, Middle East and the Gulf, enhancing the global connectivity from India’s emerging metros.

Besides Abu Dhabi, passengers enroute to Europe and North America can take advantage of the airline’s excellent connectivity to over 100 destinations in Europe and over 200 in North America, which will be made available via its codeshare partnerships with leading airlines including Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic via its gateways at Amsterdam, Paris and London Heathrow.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd