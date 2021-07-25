ITC Q1 net rises 30.2%

Its revenue from operations was up 35.91 per cent to Rs 14,240.76 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 10,478.46 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

ITC Ltd on Saturday posted a 30.24 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,343.44 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,567.07 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 35.91 per cent to Rs 14,240.76 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 10,478.46 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company has a “strong rebound across operating segments despite operational constraints in the wake of the second wave,” the company said in a post-earnings statement.