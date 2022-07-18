Irdai in favour of insurers in SLBC, proposes steep hike in premium target

The Insurance regulator has proposed the involvement of insurance companies at the state level and a big hike in the premium collection target in the next five years to deepen insurance penetration in the country.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) Chairman Debasish Panda said insurance companies should become members of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) and boost the growth of the sector. “States and insurers will benefit from the inclusion of insurers in the SLBC. Quite a bit of AUM (assets under management) is going into the developments in the state,” Panda said at a conclave of insurance CEOs in Hyderabad recently.

“I’m going to request the RBI and the ministry to include insurance in the SLBC Forum,” he said, adding that each state will be assigned to one or two insurance companies for close coordination.

Irdai Chairman also proposed a steep hike in premium collection in the next five years. The regulator has proposed that the premium collection which was at Rs 2.20 lakh crore in the year FY2022 could be increased to Rs 2.98 lakh crore in FY2023. This is expected to rise to Rs 11.73 lakh crore in FY2027, a rise of 433 per cent, it said.

Explained Raising coverage With an eye on deeper insurance penetration in the country, Irdai has pitched a company-wise target for premium collection in the next five years.

It has also proposed a company-wise target for premium collection in the next five years. New India Assurance’s premium collection target is Rs 99,430 crore for FY2027 as against Rs 32,569 crore in FY2022. The steepest hike is in the case of Go Digit General Insurance which is being given a target of Rs 150,610 crore in FY27 as against Rs 4,674 crore now, a growth of 3,122 per cent.

Panda said the insurance sector needs more players. “It can be small, medium or niche players. General insurance penetration in India is just one per cent as against the world average of 4.16 per cent,” Panda said, adding that this needs to be changed.

“Of around 29.5 crore vehicles in the country, nearly 50 per cent are uninsured. Over 40 crore individuals are devoid of a health insurance policy,” Panda said. Irdai has proposed a 45 per cent growth in the health insurance segment to Rs 106,689 crore in FY2023 and a 37.30 per cent rise in the motor segment to Rs 96,6789 crore.

Panda also proposed a long-term insurance policy for 15 years in the case of motor vehicles. “This is something which can be looked into by insurance companies,” he said.

Irdai Chairman also hinted that the regulator is working on a proposal for a salary band for CEOs of insurance companies. “You can decide on the salary based on the band,” he said.

Responding to Irdai Chairman’s proposals, Star Health and Allied Insurance MD S Prakash said mis-selling in the health segment is creating a trust deficit. “We need to enhance penetration in the health insurance segment,” he said.

On crop insurance, many insurance CEOs complained about the lack of adequate reinsurance support. Regarding long-term motor policy, Madhulika Bhaskar, Chairman-in-charge of New India Assurance, said the issue of solvency margin needs to be sorted out and the focus is now more on bottom-line. “How do you account for it in the investment guidelines?” she said.

Irdai has also set up two task forces to suggest steps to sort out the issues between insurers and reinsurers and other problems facing the industry.