IRCTC announces air tour package from Delhi to Kerala: Details here

In a bid to boost the tourism sector in the country, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a special air tour package from Delhi to Kerala in February. Dubbed as ‘Discover Kerala with IRCTC’, the package is a deluxe class offering.

The five-day package tour includes places such as Tea Museum and Plantation, Mettupetty Dam, Echo Point, Dutch Palace, apart from a boat ride from Marine drive.

The tour will begin with a flight from New Delhi to Kochi on February 20 and return to the national capital on February 25.

Package cost:

The cost per person for single occupancy is Rs 37,550, for double occupancy Rs 27,800 and for triple occupancy, it is Rs 26,260.

For those who have children, the cost per child with bed (5-11 years) is Rs 23,200, child without bed (5-11 years) is Rs 20,680, and child without bed (2-4 years) is Rs 12,360.

Package includes:

The package provides confirmed flight tickets on Vistara (Delhi–Cochin–Delhi), meals at the hotel – five breakfast, one lunch, and five dinners. Apart from this, all transfers and sightseeing by AC vehicle on sharing basis, accommodation in well-appointed rooms (one night at Cochin, two nights at Munnar, one night at Thekkady).

It also includes one night houseboat accommodation at Kumarakom.

The travellers will be provided one bottled mineral water per day for five days of the tour. They will also provide travel Insurance for guests below 60 years.

Contact details:

Interested travellers can visit IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center located at Platform No. 16, Ajmeri Gate Side, New Delhi Railway Station, or call them at 9717641764 and 9717648888.

They may also call Probir Sonowal on 9717640773 or Ravinder Singh on 8287930746 for booking. For more details, they can visit https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NDA14