IRCTC eCatering now available again: Here’s how to order food

People in India often tend to travel long distances because of work or family or festivals, and one of the most common modes of transport is the railways.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19 last year, railway services came to a halt in March, however after the services were resumed IRCTC made some key changes and one of the most important changes was that it would not serve food to passengers in the train to curb the infection.

However, as things slowly get back to normal with lockdowns and travel restrictions easing across the country post the second wave of Covid-19, railways have resumed e-catering services.

In a recent tweet, IRCTC wrote, “No more going #hungry on the train when you have access to #IRCTCEcatering! order your #favourites for a long or short #journey in just a few #swipes & get them #delivered to your #train #seat/berth. Details: http://ecatering.irctc.co.in / download #IRCTC ‘Food On Track’ app/call 1323”

So, how to order food from IRCTC eCatering?

Follow the below steps:

Log on to IRCTC’s ecatering website https://www.ecatering.irctc.co.in/

Enter your ten digit PNR number

Depending on the train you’re travelling from, you can select the food from a list of cafes, outlets and quick service restaurants.

Place the order and select the mode of payment. You can choose to pay online or through cash on delivery.

Finally, your food order will be delivered at your seat/berth.

According to the IRCTC eCatering website, more than 500 restaurants, including Domino’s, Comesum, Zoop, Railrestro, Relfood, Garg Rajdhani online food, Yatri’s, Rail Recipe are part of this website.

IRCTC has also introduced its new E-catering app, available for download from Google Play and iTunes.