Iqbal Mirchi case: ED gets custody of Deshpande till tomorrow

A SPECIAL court on Wednesday granted custody of Rinku Deshpande, the fourth arrest in connection with the alleged illegal dealings of late gangster Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi’s properties in Mumbai, to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till Friday.

Deshpande was arrested late on Tuesday. The ED has claimed a deal was struck between Mirchi and Sunblink Real Estate in 2010 for the sale of three properties in Worli. The ED has alleged that Deshpande received an amount of Rs 30.40 crore in her bank accounts and that the amount was subsequently distributed among the brokers of the deal, including Deshpande.

The ED had earlier arrested broker Ranjeet Bindra, claiming he had negotiated the deal of the three properties.

Bindra, during interrogation, told the ED that cheques were issued by Sunblink in favour of “dummy” tenants of the three properties and handed over to him, which he gave to Deshpande.

It has been claimed that this was done at the behest of Humayun Merchant, an alleged close aide of Mirchi, who is the third accused to be arrested in the case. Deshpande has admitted that she had received the money from Bindra, who, however, claimed that it was a loan that he had taken from her, which he was returning.

In its remand plea, the ED also claimed that Deshpande played a ‘crucial role’ in the alleged illegal dealings and

was in contact with Mirchi and his relatives. The ED alleged that Deshpande also appears to have helped in opening bank accounts with false documents to help Mirchi and his aides in the illegal dealings.

“The accused person appears to have assisted Iqbal Mirchi in acquisition, possession and laundering of proceeds of crime,” ED’s counsel Hiten Venegaonkar said, while seeking custody of Deshpande. Special Judge P P Rajvaidya granted the ED custody of Deshpande till October 25.

So far, Deshpande, Bindra, Merchant and Haroun Yusuf have been arrested by the ED. Bindra filed for bail on Wednesday. The ED has been directed to file a reply on Thursday.