Invesco Oppenheimer ups stake by 11 per cent in Zee Entertainment

The Essel group of Subhash Chandra on Wednesday announced that Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund has agreed to make an additional investment in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL). The fund has agreed to buy up to an 11 per cent stake in ZEEL from its promoters for a total consideration of up to Rs 4,224 crore.

With this, the stake of Invesco in ZEEL will increase to 18.74 per cent, as it already holds 7.74 per cent stake in the company (as of June 2019). The promoters’ stake in ZEEL which is currently at 35.79 per cent, will come down to 24.79 per cent after the deal.

Essel group, which was facing liquidity crunch, had earlier this year sealed a formal agreement with its lenders to keep the company afloat, under which it gets time till September to deleverage or pare its debt. ZEEL has Rs 11,000 crore of outstanding debt against the pledged shares. “Essel group had initiated the process of divesting its key assets, with an aim to repay all the lenders by September 2019. During this divestment process, the group has received positive response from multiple partners expressing interest to buy the stake in ZEEL and the other key non media assets,” it said in a statement. On Wednesday, ZEEL shares plunged by 5.18 per cent to Rs 361.45 on the BSE.

Punit Goenka, managing director and CEO, ZEEL, said, “I’m extremely glad to share that the fund as a financial investor has further reposed its faith in ZEEL. It also gives me immense pleasure to note their strong belief and trust in the intrinsic value of our precious asset. It is the valuable belief and support of our esteemed financial investors that enables us to consistently generate great value, year after year.” Ashwin Patil, senior research analyst at LKP Securities, said, “The buyer is a financial partner (completely equity transaction only) and not a strategic one. By that virtue, Zee will be maintaining their operational control. The preference was given to a financial partner as this transaction will happen quicker than the strategic one.”

“Out of the total Rs 11,000 crore outstanding debt against the pledged shares, the rest will be achieved by selling their non-media assets (solar, roads and transmission businesses) and a little more stake sale to a financial investor, with whom they are discussing some non-binding offers currently,” said an analyst.

“There is also, a possibility that they may sell some of their media businesses too. Management sounded very confident about meeting the September 30 deadline of the standstill,” Patil said.

According to ZEEL, the announcement of 11 per cent stake sale of ZEEL to the fund is a strong step in the overall divestment process, giving the promoters the required financial fillip to initiate the repayment process.

“The Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund, which is an investment company registered with the US Securities & Exchange Commission, has a long history of investing in India as a financial investor,” it said. The fund has been a financial investor in Zee Entertainment since 2002.