InterGlobe Enterprises to participate in sale process of Virgin Australia

RAHUL BHATIA-led InterGlobe Enterprises, which owns 37.8 per cent stake in India’s largest airline IndiGo, has thrown its hat in the ring for sale process of Australia’s second largest airline Virgin Australia. The Australian low-cost carrier announced its collapse in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“As regards Virgin Australia, InterGlobe Enterprises has signed an agreement to participate in the sale process and is bound by the confidentiality requirements of that agreement. We are unable to say anything further at this stage,” the firm said in a statement Friday.

InterGlobe Enterprises will compete against a number of behemoths including those in the private equity space and the aviation sector for picking up a stake in Virgin Australia. It is owned by various groups including Etihad, Singapore Airlines and Nanshan Group, in addition to conglomerates like HNA Group.

Some of these are believed to be in the race for picking up more stake; others planning to participate include funds such as Bain Capital and Brookfield.

