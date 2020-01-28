InterGlobe Aviation shares jump over 3 per cent post Q3 earnings

InterGlobe Aviation’s total income climbed to Rs 10,330.2 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 8,229.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. (Image source: Reuters) InterGlobe Aviation’s total income climbed to Rs 10,330.2 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 8,229.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. (Image source: Reuters)

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation on Tuesday jumped over 3 per cent after the company reported a steep rise in profit after tax in the quarter ended December 2019.

The scrip climbed 3.23 per cent to Rs 1,541.20 on the BSE. On the NSE, it gained 3 per cent to Rs 1,541.

The parent of the country’s largest airline IndiGo on Monday reported a steep rise in profit after tax at Rs 496 crore in the three months ended December 2019, mainly helped by higher income.

The company had a profit after tax of Rs 185.2 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income climbed to Rs 10,330.2 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 8,229.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

