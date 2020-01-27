InterGlobe Aviation Q3 profit soars to Rs 496 crore

At the end of the December quarter, IndiGo had a fleet of 257 planes. (Image source: Reuters) At the end of the December quarter, IndiGo had a fleet of 257 planes. (Image source: Reuters)

InterGlobe Aviation on Monday reported a steep rise in profit after tax at Rs 496 crore in the three months ended December 2019, mainly helped by higher income.

The parent of the country’s largest airline IndiGo had a profit after tax of Rs 185.2 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income climbed to Rs 10,330.2 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 8,229.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

“I am enthusiastic about the way we have been developing our network, connecting cities, large and small, to provide more choice to our customers,” IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said.

At the end of the December quarter, the airline had a fleet of 257 planes.

