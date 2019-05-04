Insurers can classify IL&FS exposure as non-performing assets, says IRDAI

Insurance companies can classify their exposure to the IL&FS group as non-performing assets (NPAs), according to Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) Chairman Subhash Chandra Khuntia.

“All exposure to IL&FS group can be classified as NPA,” Khuntia said on the sidelines of the FICCI insurance summit. However, insurers would have to make adequate provisions for bad debt. Many insurance firms have exposure to IL&FS group in the form debt and debt instruments. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) holds 25.34 per cent stake in the company.

On Thursday, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) allowed banks to declare the accounts of IL&FS and its subsidiaries which have defaulted on payments as non-performing assets.

IRDAI Chairman also announced three initiatives that the regulator will be setting up soon. They include: establishment of a risk-based capital system and a self-regulating mechanism where those who manage risk better will be allowed to operate with lower capital, risk-based supervision and introduction of IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standard) 17. “I am not in favour of unnecessary control, but would like to have broad regulations, and within that self-regulation on your part,” he said.

“Many of you look at market share. But I suggest don’t be too bothered about improving market share. If growth is high you don’t have to bother about market share. Put your heads together to make the market grow,” Khuntia said.

Highlighting the huge protection gap in the country, Khuntia said, “It is important that you provide protection to customers.” In a market with such huge opportunities, insurance companies will be comfortable even if their market share doesn’t grow, he said.

In the first year of liberalisation, India had just five life and nine non-life insurance companies. Both the numbers rose to 15 during the next four years. But during the first five years, only three life and 13 non-life companies reported operating profit. Currently, there are 24 life and 34 non-life insurance companies. Last year, the overall rate of growth of premium was 13 per cent, higher than the economic growth of the country. “India being a young population, this demographic characteristic is expected to continue for the next several years, offering insurers a very good atmosphere to operate,” he said.

“Of the life insurance companies, 21 are reporting operational profit compared to 25 in the non-life sector,” Khuntia said, and called upon the non-profitable companies to introspect. “Those struggling will have to change course and see that long-term sustainability is ensured,” he said.

He also lauded the insurance industry for the high level of talent within and called for it to be harmonized to develop trust among customers. “IFRS 17 has been postponed to 2022 globally. India has also postponed its introduction, but IRDAI needs the help and cooperation of insurers during the preparatory phase prior to its introduction,” he said.

Other areas where insurance companies need to pay attention include the protection of policy holders from unfair practices, development of new and innovative products catering to the requirement of the current crop of tech-savvy consumers, increasing penetration to cover the low-income population and management and mitigation of risk, he said. Khuntia called upon all companies to look into corporate governance standards and expressed confidence that the insurance industry will not run into the kind of problems faced by NBFCs.