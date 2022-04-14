scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Infosys to move business out of Russia

Several other global IT and software players including Oracle Corp and SAP SE have either suspended or paused all operations in Russia.

By: Reuters | Bengaluru |
April 14, 2022 11:06:40 am
An employees walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Indian software behemoth Infosys Ltd said on Wednesday it is moving its business out of Russia and is pursuing alternate options against the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict.

