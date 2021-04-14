Infosys Q4 net profit at Rs 5,076 crore; board approves share buyback at Rs 1,750 apiece

The logo of Infosys is pictured inside the company's headquarters in Bengaluru, India, April 13, 2017. (Image: REUTERS)

IT services giant Infosys on Wednesday reported a 17.5 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (after minority interest) at Rs 5,076 crore for the fourth quarter ended March (Q4). The country’s second-largest IT company also approved share buyback of up to Rs 9,200 crore at Rs 1,750 per share.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 4,321 crore in the corresponding period year ago, while the net profit in the previous quarter ended December (Q3) was at Rs 5,197 crore, according to the company’s financial statements filed with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The Q4 gross profit stood at Rs 9,147 crore, up 17.8 per cent on-year, while the consolidated revenue grew 13.1 per cent to Rs 26,311 crore, according to the data.

