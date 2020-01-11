Infosys Q3 net up to Rs 4,457 cr; FY20 revenue guidance raised

The company maintained FY20 operating margin guidance range of 21-23 per cent and increased its revenue guidance range for the fiscal to 10-15 per cent in constant currency terms. The company maintained FY20 operating margin guidance range of 21-23 per cent and increased its revenue guidance range for the fiscal to 10-15 per cent in constant currency terms.

Infosys on Friday posted a 2.04 per cent sequential increase in revenue to Rs 23,092 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal. The net profit stood at Rs 4,457 crore, up 1.08 per cent on a sequential basis. The operating margin rose 20 basis points to 21.9 per cent from 21.7 per cent in Q2FY20, meeting Street expectations.

The company maintained FY20 operating margin guidance range of 21-23 per cent and increased its revenue guidance range for the fiscal to 10-15 per cent in constant currency terms.

Digital continues to drive the revenue growth for the firm and now contributes 40.8 per cent of the overall revenue. North America remains the major contributor at 61.3 per cent despite uncertainties from macroeconomic factors prevailing in the region.

Commenting on the strong performance, CEO and MD Salil Parekh said, “Q3 was turbulent, but we remained client relevant and deepened our engagement with them. This translated into a double-digit growth.” Infosys closed $1.8-billion worth of large deals in the December quarter.

In dollar terms, the company recorded a 1 per cent growth sequentially, from $3,210 million in Q2 to $3,243 million in Q3. The net profit stood at $626 million, a 24.6 per cent Y-o-Y increase from $502 million in the year-ago period.

The company continues to invest in its work force and the consolidated attrition rate reduced 19.6 per cent in Q3 from 21.7 per cent in the previous quarter.

“We have recognized managers and added 7,000 freshers from campuses, globally,” said COO Pravin Rao. “Milestone-based incentives were also given for freshers.”

Infosys has been adopting local hiring strategy to deal with visa regulations in the US. Contrary to some reports, the company clarified that there is no plan to flatten title holders in the company to boost performance.

The company faced headwinds in the retail segment owing to fluctuations in consumer spend globally. (FE)

