Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Infosys Q3 net profit up 11.8% at Rs 5,809 crore; ups FY22 revenue growth outlook to 19.5-20%

🔴 The Bengaluru-based company had registered a net profit (after minority interest) of Rs 5,197 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing said.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: January 12, 2022 5:11:29 pm
infosys q3, infosys q3 net profit, infosys q3 resultsAn employees walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. (REUTERS/File Photo)

India’s second-largest software services Infosys on Wednesday posted an 11.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,809 crore for December 2021 quarter.

The IT firm also increased its revenue growth guidance for FY22 to 19.5-20 per cent.

Infosys’ revenue grew 22.9 per cent to Rs 31,867 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 from Rs 25,927 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

