Infosys Q3 net profit up 11.8% at Rs 5,809 crore; ups FY22 revenue growth outlook to 19.5-20%

Updated: January 12, 2022 5:11:29 pm
India’s second-largest software services Infosys on Wednesday posted an 11.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,809 crore for December 2021 quarter.
The IT firm also increased its revenue growth guidance for FY22 to 19.5-20 per cent.
The Bengaluru-based company had registered a net profit (after minority interest) of Rs 5,197 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing said.
Infosys’ revenue grew 22.9 per cent to Rs 31,867 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 from Rs 25,927 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
