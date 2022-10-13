scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Infosys reports 11% rise in Q2 profit, sets $1.13 billion share buyback

The country's second-largest IT services company by revenue also approved a share buyback worth 93 billion Indian rupees ($1.13 billion).

infosys q3, infosys q3 net profit, infosys q3 resultsAn employees walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Indian software services giant Infosys Ltd reported an 11% jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its digital services.

Infosys's consolidated net profit rose to 60.21 billion rupees ($731.19 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 54.21 billion rupees in the year-ago period.

Infosys’s consolidated net profit rose to 60.21 billion rupees ($731.19 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 54.21 billion rupees in the year-ago period.

($1 = 82.3450 Indian rupees)

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 04:24:38 pm
