Infosys: No active business relationships with Russia entities

“Infosys has a small team based out of Russia, that services some of our global clients, locally. We do not have any active business relationships with local Russian enterprises. A key priority for Infosys in times of adversity, is to continue extending support to the community. The company has committed USD 1 million towards relief efforts for the victims of war from Ukraine,” the company said.

The statement from the Bengaluru-headquartered company comes after co-founder NR Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law Rishi Sunak, who is the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, was accused of profiting from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime by the British media. Sunak is married to Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murthy.

Earlier this month, Sunak had in a statement asked companies from the UK to refrain from making new investments in Russia.

“I welcome commitments already made by a number of firms to divest from Russian assets — and I want to make it crystal clear that the government supports further signals of intent. I am urging firms to think very carefully about their investments in Russia and how they may aid the Putin regime – and I am also clear that there is no case for new investment in Russia,” Sunak had said in a statement issued by the UK government on March 13.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24 this year, several companies from across the world have announced they would either temporarily restrict or stop providing services to Russia and its citizens. On the other hand, countries have imposed economic sanctions and seized assets belonging to Russian companies and their businessmen.