Infosys loses arbitration case, asked to pay ex-CFO Rajiv Bansal Rs 12.17 crore with interest

Former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal Former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal

An arbitral tribunal has directed Infosys Ltd, India’s second largest software company, to pay its former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal an outstanding severance of Rs 12.17 crore with interest, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges Tuesday.

“The arbitral tribunal has communicated its decision in the arbitration proceedings in relation to the severance agreement between the company and its former CFO, Mr. Rajiv Bansal. Per the award, Infosys is required to pay Mr. Bansal the outstanding severance amount of Rs.12.17 crores with interest,” Infosys said in the filing.

“The award acknowledges that Infosys had bona fide disputes and that its counter claim for refund of previously paid severance amount of Rs 5.2 crores and damages, has been rejected,” the filing said. Infosys said it will take legal advice for “necessary actions” to be undertaken in respect of the award.

Infosys had agreed to pay Bansal a severance amount of Rs17.38 crore or 24 months of salary, but the company suspended payments after he got Rs 5 crore as co-founders NR Narayana Murthy, Kris Gopalakrishnan and Nandan Nilekani wrote to the board objecting to the severance pay as being excessive in nature. In April 2017, Bansal had moved the arbitration panel against Infosys to claim the outstanding Rs 12 crore as part of his severance pay.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd