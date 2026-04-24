Infosys logs 21% rise in Q4 profit; CEO cites AI-led transformation

IT major Infosys Ltd Thursday reported a 20.87% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,501 crore for the quarter ended March 2026 as compared with Rs 7,033 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 46,402 crore, up 13.4% from Rs 40,925 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share for FY26. The record date is June 10, 2026, and the dividend will be paid on June 25, 2026.

“We delivered a resilient performance in FY26 with growth of 3.1% with strong large deal wins of $14.9 billion, reflecting the robustness of our enterprise AI value proposition and market share gains in large transformation opportunities,” Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said.