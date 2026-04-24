Infosys logs 21% rise in Q4 profit; CEO cites AI-led transformation

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IT major Infosys Ltd Thursday reported a 20.87% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,501 crore for the quarter ended March 2026 as compared with Rs 7,033 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 46,402 crore, up 13.4% from Rs 40,925 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share for FY26. The record date is June 10, 2026, and the dividend will be paid on June 25, 2026.
“We delivered a resilient performance in FY26 with growth of 3.1% with strong large deal wins of $14.9 billion, reflecting the robustness of our enterprise AI value proposition and market share gains in large transformation opportunities,” Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said.
Infosys shares closed 2% lower at Rs 1242.60 on the BSE on Thursday.
“The simplicity and strength of our AI services strategy across six areas is gaining traction in the market further strengthened by strong ecosystem AI partnerships enabling clients to get value from AI,” he said. “Our AI First value framework and differentiated Topaz Fabric, position us uniquely to deepen client trust and gain greater share of the market.”
The company reported an operating margin of 20-22%.