Infosys appoints Nilanjan Roy as Chief Financial Officer

Software major Infosys Thursday announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Nilanjan Roy as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, effective March 1, 2019. Infosys’ CFO, MD Ranganath announced his resignation in August in order to pursue ‘professional opportunities in new areas’.

A chartered accountant and a commerce graduate from Delhi University, Roy, joins Infosys from Bharti Airtel where he currently holds the position of Global Chief Financial Officer. Roy has been a part of Bharti Airtel group for the last 13 years, prior to which he worked for 15 years with Unilever.

Today, our board of directors appointed Nilanjan Roy as #CFO of the company, effective March 1, 2019. We are looking forward to welcoming Nilanjan! pic.twitter.com/qQOHcjoNEc — Infosys (@Infosys) December 20, 2018

“We are delighted to announce that Nilanjan will join Infosys as our CFO. He comes to us with extensive and rich global experience. We would like to express our deep appreciation to Jayesh Sanghrajka for taking charge as interim CFO and thank him for ably executing this very important responsibility,” Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys said in a press release.

Jayesh Sanghrajka took over as interim CFO after Ranganath. He will resume his responsibilities as Deputy CFO, effective March 1, 2019, the press release stated.