Infosys CFO M D Ranganath resigns

M D Ranganath has worked at Infosys for 18 years (Source: Infosys .com) M D Ranganath has worked at Infosys for 18 years (Source: Infosys .com)

Infosys Ltd on Saturday said its board had accepted the resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) M D Ranganath. He had been appointed as the CFO of India’s second-biggest software services exporter in 2015. Ranganath, popularly called Ranga, will continue in his current position as chief financial officer till November 16, 2018, Infosys said in a stock exchange filing, without giving a reason for the resignation.

The company’s board will immediately commence the search for the next CFO, Infosys said.

Ranganath, who has worked at Infosys for 18 years, was not immediately reachable for comment.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App