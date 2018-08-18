Infosys CFO M D Ranganath resigns

Follow Us:
M D Ranganath, popularly called Ranga, will continue in his current position as chief financial officer till November 16, 2018, Infosys said in a stock exchange filing, without giving a reason for the resignation.

By: Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: August 18, 2018 12:04:19 pm
Infosys Ltd on Saturday said its board had accepted the resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) M D Ranganath. He had been appointed as the CFO of India’s second-biggest software services exporter in 2015. Ranganath, popularly called Ranga, will continue in his current position as chief financial officer till November 16, 2018, Infosys said in a stock exchange filing, without giving a reason for the resignation.

The company’s board will immediately commence the search for the next CFO, Infosys said.

Ranganath, who has worked at Infosys for 18 years, was not immediately reachable for comment.

