Info Edge shares rise over 3% after Zomato aquires Uber Eats’ India business

Info Edge (India) holds a stake in Zomato, which upon closing of the acquisition, will stand reduced to about 22.71 per cent. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Info Edge (India) holds a stake in Zomato, which upon closing of the acquisition, will stand reduced to about 22.71 per cent. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Shares of Info Edge (India) rose as much as 3.36 per cent to Rs 2,676.10 apiece on the BSE in the intraday trade on Tuesday after online food ordering platform Zomato acquired the India business of Uber Eats.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the scrip rose as much as 3.21 per cent to Rs 2,675.00 per share.

So far in the day’s trade, 8,406 shares of the company have been traded on the BSE and 1,64,111 shares have exchanged hands on NSE.

The company holds a stake in Zomato, which upon closing of the acquisition, will stand reduced to about 22.71 per cent on fully converted and diluted basis, Info Edge said in an exchange filing to the BSE.

Earlier in the day, Zomato announced the acquisition of the India business of Uber Eats in an all-stock transaction. The deal will give Uber a 9.99 per cent stake in the famous Indian food delivery and restaurant discovery platform.

Uber Eats, on the other hand, will discontinue its operations in India and direct restaurants, delivery partners, and users of the Uber Eats app will be redirected to the Zomato app, with effect from today (January 21, 2020), according to the filing.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd