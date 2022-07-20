‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key catalyst’

Even as the hospitality industry was one of the hardest to be hit by the pandemic, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (Taj Group) continued with its expansion plan it charted out in 2017. Having signed 100 hotels over last five years and with 40 of them opened till now, IHCL has now set even higher targets and is betting bigger, enthused by the infrastructure development and expected growth of tourism in the country. Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, IHCL, told Sandeep Singh that he has been following a multi-brand strategy and looking to expand and grow profitably through cost optimisation, asset monetisation and strategic partnerships. Focussed on revamping Ginger, expansion of Taj hotels and resorts and homestays, Chhatwal has also set his eyes on two new segments, ‘Hostel’ and ‘All Inclusive’, as he expects an uptick in domestic and international mass tourism in India going forward. Edited excerpts:

While the industry was in pain, you went for expansion as well as cost optimisation. What led to that and what is your plan?

It is not that we started doing something during the pandemic. We came up with Aspiration 2023 strategy in 2017. It was very clear and it had a two-year clean run — 2018 and 2019. Part of the plan was to increase the top line, increase margins by 800 bps, reduce cost and monetise. So, we were well ahead into that cost journey and it was easier for us to change gears.

As bad as Covid was, it also gave time to the industry to review its cost base, look at what is really needed, what does the customer want and restructure the way we operate.

This industry is labour and cost intensive, and, on top of that, you have 120 years’ legacy, so a lot of cleaning up was needed. Also because we were so Taj centric, everything else was like a step child.

Over the last 5 years, we signed more than 100 hotels. It took us 115 years to get to 120 hotels and it has taken 5 years to get to 240. We have also added 90 homestays.

This was also because of the multi-brand strategy — we are expanding some, revamping others and looking to enter new segments and concepts.

In the five years, we also entered 25 new destinations and we now cover 100-plus destinations in India. It is going to get deeper. Last year, we opened 13 hotels. We are looking to add more than 15 hotels per annum and if we add another 100 in next five, we should easily be at 330-340.

From 2010 till 2017, our average margin was around 13-14 per cent and in our Ahvaan 2025, we have given guidance for EBITDA margin of 33 per cent — a 2.5 times increase. We have also stated that we will restructure our portfolio to achieve a 50-50 mix between owned/leased and managed hotels. Currently, we are at 54-46.

All this has kept our people busy and engaged. At Tatas, we don’t fire people. During the pandemic, employees got their salaries, shareholders also got dividends from reserves and we also used the entire time to become debt free.

What kept you going during the pandemic?

There was this belief that this phase shall pass and everything will be fine in a few months. So, it was the belief and, then, we kept adapting. We had partners who were doing more hotels with us and so we kept signing.

However, had the closure been for a longer period or had we known it is going to stay shut, I am very doubtful, we would have done what we did. It’s very demoralising to see not a soul in the lobby of Taj Mahal Palace, no one in the corridor, parking and not a soul at the Gateway of India. It looked like a haunted place. So, it was bad two years, but we had very good three months (April-June), and we have a long way to go.

What gives you the confidence to go with an aggressive expansion?

I think the positioning of tourism, hospitality and aviation could be a game changer. Globally, tourism is the best multiplier of jobs and it can fulfil the job requirements of a young population. Pre-pandemic, more than 10 per cent of global GDP and jobs were related to tourism sector, and almost 25 per cent of the new jobs created were from this sector. I think we also have that opportunity.

While international tourists have not been coming, the industry survived because of domestic tourism and that has proven that we have the possibilities. India is actually a 12-month destination and we have not used it.

I think if the infrastructure improves, the opportunity is huge and it is great to see the government’s focus on infrastructure. Infrastructure is the catalyst for tourism, tourism is the catalyst for GDP, and GDP is the catalyst for all the jobs. I personally feel there is an opportunity and a multi-brand strategy would work.

I would say that as an industry we did not care as much for domestic tourism as we do today. While Covid had its impact, over the last two years we have seen people driving long hours, taking their families out on holidays. It has created a new segment. Now this has become very important. The development of road infrastructure, people’s willingness to drive, and digitisation is going to be very beneficial for the industry over the next few years.

You are present across various segments, but where do you think the big opportunity lies?

At the moment, we are focussed only on four segments and with time we might add one or two more. Taj has several brand extensions. The rest is pretty clean — in upscale, we have Vivanta; in value, we have the reimagined Ginger; and SeleQtions is a platform for hotels that have a clear identity and are strong brand names in the cities they are, such as The Connaught and The Ambassador in Delhi.

We have always stayed focussed on very elitist, rich, heritage tourism. But when we start going for mass tourism — both domestic and international — that will be a game changer.

Going forward, I can imagine doing two more brands, which will make a lot of sense for us and are not present in a strong way in India. One is ‘Hostel’ (as it is called globally) which is for backpackers and those looking at cheap accommodation. The second is ‘All inclusive’, under which you buy a plane ticket with stay, food, drinks and all is included in one price.

Given that our landscape within the Tata group is changing and the fact that we have three airlines (or maybe two going forward) — there is an opportunity to come up with something like what is offered in several European countries.

I think India must get all inclusive in another 1-2 years. I am building all the hypothesis on the new infrastructure focus of the government. With what I have heard, read or seen on investments going into infrastructure development, including ports and roads, I think it will really help in the growth of tourism in India. And that is when you can start mass tourism.

Talking of mass tourism, are you looking to revamp Ginger?

We are building a 371-room Ginger property at Santacruz in Mumbai. A similar thing is coming in Bangalore. They will be transformational and will reposition the brand Ginger, and, so a total Ginger revamp is on the way. This 371-room Ginger at Santacruz will act like a billboard.

As of now, Ginger has 55 hotels in operation. Very soon, it will be 100. Of the pipeline of 62 hotels that we have signed, almost 30 are Ginger.

Besides, we are also doing ‘Qminisation’ of Ginger. So all day dining of all Ginger hotels will be done by Qmin, and every Ginger will have a Qmin.

With so many brands, how will you ensure there is no cannibalisation?

As long as Vivanta and Ginger remain a cookie cutter, we will be fine. Luxury for us is as clear as Taj. Ama Stays and Trails is in the home stay segment and SeleQtions is a platform for well established properties that have a clear identity. I would say it was more disturbing earlier than it is now.

In homestays, will you go for mass market?

Homestay is a segment that will grow. But, we have taken a conscious decision that anything that we do from the house of Taj Group must be in the premium segment and not in the mass. It could be for the masses as the Ginger is for mass but within that, it should be premium. Anything we do should never directly or indirectly dilute the image of Taj.

We will get strong in resorts. We created in Goa, Kerala. We are strong in Rishikesh, Darjeeling. This financial year, we would have opened Shillong and Tawang. We are also strong in the Andamans and Maldives. We are going to Diu and, hopefully, we will be going to Lakshadweep and Kevadia.